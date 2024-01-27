Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Tottenham are in a thrilling race to win the 2023-2024 Premier League. Now, after 21 matches, a supercomputer has predicted which team will finish as champions.

It’s important to remember that Pep Guardiola and his players are chasing one of the greatest records in soccer history. No club has conquered the title in four consecutive years.

Right now, Jurgen Klopp’s squad is first place in the standings with 48 points. The Top 5 is completed by Manchester City (43), Arsenal (43), Aston Villa (43) and Tottenham (40).

So, if you’re ready to see what the future holds, a supercomputer will surprise you with its predictions. Remember, there’s a lot more at stake such as European competitions and relegation.

Which team will win the 2023-2024 Premier League?

According to a supercomputer of OLBG, Manchester City will be champions in the Premier League with 87 points. Liverpool would be second place (84) followed by Arsenal (80), Aston Villa (78) and Tottenham (70).

The rest of the Top 10 would be: West Ham (65), Chelsea (60), Newcastle (55), Brighton (55) and Wolverhampton (52). Here, it’s important to emphasize that, once again, the Blues will be out of Champions League and Europa League.

In another incredible prediction, Manchester United would have their worst finish ever in the Premier League as 11th place. The report points out that Erik ten Hag’s numbers are projected to be 15 wins, 6 draws and 17 losses.

Finally, the supercomputer also predicted which teams will end the season in the relegation zone: Luton Town with 34 points, Burnley with 24 points and Sheffield United with 18 points.