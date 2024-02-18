In the last few weeks, Rasmus Hojlund has been sensational for Manchester United and he delivered once again this Sunday in a 2-1 victory at Kenilworth Road against Luton Town.

When everything seemed lost in December, Erik ten Hag found the answers and the Red Devils are undefeated in 2024. Now, they’re in sixth place of the Premier League with 44 points and a berth for the next Champions League is suddenly within reach.

Today, Hojlund gave a massive boost to Manchester United scoring two goals in the first ten minutes of the match with Luton Town (1′, 7′). As a consequence, the star from Denmark has rewritten the record books.

Rasmus Hojlund breaks Premier League record

Rasmus Hojlund became the youngest player in history to score in six consecutive Premier League games. The striker is 21-years old and achieved the feat with goals against Tottenham, Wolverhampton, West Ham, Luton Town and twice facing Aston Villa.The previous record belonged to Joe Willock (Newcastle).

Now, Hojlund will try to chase Manchester United’s all-time record of consecutive games scoring achieved by Ruud van Nistelrroy (10). The overall Premier League record was set by Jamie Vardy of Leicester City (11).