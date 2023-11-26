Video: Alejandro Garnacho scores the best goal of the year in Premier League with amazing bicycle kick

Alejandro Garnacho scored the most spectacular goal of the season in the Premier League. The impressive bicycle kick came in the 3rd minute of the match between Manchester United and Everton at Goodison Park.

The young Argentine measured the ball perfectly in the box and placed his shot into the left corner, leaving all players and fans impressed. Jordan Pickford couldn’t do anything to stop it. There’s no doubt. The best goal in months.

Furthermore, Alejandro Garnacho dedicated the goal to Cristiano Ronaldo by imitating his famous celebration. The Portuguese star is one of the top scorers of the year with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia and the Manchester United prospect paid tribute to him.