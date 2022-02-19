Chelsea won't rush captain Cesar Azpilicueta to make a decision regarding his future, after Barcelona offered him a two-year contract. Here, check out the full story.

Cesar Azpilicueta recently made history with Chelsea after becoming the first player to win all the trophies with the club. However, his future might be with Barcelona, as the Catalans have made an offer for him. And, reportedly, Chelsea won’t oppose.

Last week, Chelsea defeated Palmeiras 2-1 to win the FIFA Club World Cup, meaning that the 32-year-old defender has collected all trophies, including, of course, the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League and the Premier League. However, his contract with the Blues expires in June 2022.

While Chelsea is negotiating with the player, Barcelona, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, offered the player a two-year contract with the option of another season. And new reports from Romano suggest that he is still deciding his future.

Chelsea reportedly said to Azpilicueta to take all the time he needs

After Barcelona made the offer, Chelsea told the 32-year-old veteran that they “will wait for him” as it is a “personal decision” not only about football but “about life.” The right-back is willing to consider Barcelona’s offer as it’s rumored, according to The Sun, that Chelsea “are only willing to offer him a year-long extension.”

However, Chelsea would like Azpilicueta to stay. Tomas Tuchel’s team could also lose defenders Antonio Rudiger, wanted by Real Madrid, and Andreas Christensen, also in Barcelona’s radar, on free transfers this summer.According to The Sun, Tuchel is eyeing Sevilla’s Jules Kounde.

On the other hand, Azpilicueta would leave Chelsea after 10 years, as he was transferred from Marseille in 2012. The captain has made an incredible 459 appearances with the Blues and he has scored 15 goals. Would he extend his stay at Old Trafford or would accept to play under Xavi Hernandez?