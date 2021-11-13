An epic comeback for Christian Pulisic as the Chelsea star came off the bench to put the USMNT in front against Mexico. Here, check out the video of his goal.

His return to the field couldn't have come in a better way. Christian Pulisic returned from a lengthy ankle injury to give the USA the lead over lifelong rivals Mexico on Matchday 7 of the World Cup Qualifiers.

The hosts were struggling to break the deadlock, while Gerardo Martino's men were also failing to get things going in a game that was leaving a lot to be desired. Until Pulisic broke into the scene.

The Chelsea star has had to wait to make an impact in the Concacaf Qualifiers as injuries caught up with him, but eventually he found the way to help his side pave the way towards Qatar. Check out the video of his goal here.

Watch: Christian Pulisic puts the USMNT in front vs. Mexico

Christian Pulisic sent into the back of the net a great cross with an accurate header that gave his side the edge when the final whistle was just around the corner. Here, take a look at his goal.