Video: Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr suffer embarrassing loss to Al Hilal in 2024 Saudi Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr was thrashed by Al Hilal and lost the 2024 Saudi Super Cup final.

In a match to forget, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al Nassr was thrashed by Al Hilal in the 2024 Saudi Super Cup final, leaving the Portuguese superstar still without an official title with his club in the Saudi Arabian league.

Although Al Nassr started the match on a high note with a goal from CR7 in the first half, the second half told a completely different story. Under Jorge Jesus, Al Hilal was lethal, turning the game around with four goals.

A double from powerful Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, a goal from his compatriot Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and another from Malcom sealed the rout for Al Hilal, who remain one of the top teams in the Saudi Pro League.

With this crushing defeat, where Al Nassr appeared disjointed and was overwhelmed by their rivals, Cristiano Ronaldo remains unable to secure an official title in Saudi Arabian football.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring the 1st goal during the Saudi Super Cup Final match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the final against Al Hilal

Al Hilal turns the game around and thrashes Al Nassr