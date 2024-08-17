Video: Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr suffer embarrassing loss to Al Hilal in 2024 Saudi Super Cup

Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr was thrashed by Al Hilal and lost the 2024 Saudi Super Cup final.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts during the AFC Champions League Quarter Final 2nd Leg match between Al-Nassr and Al Ain at Al -Awwal Stadium on March 11, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts during the AFC Champions League Quarter Final 2nd Leg match between Al-Nassr and Al Ain at Al -Awwal Stadium on March 11, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

By Matías Persuh

In a match to forget, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al Nassr was thrashed by Al Hilal in the 2024 Saudi Super Cup final, leaving the Portuguese superstar still without an official title with his club in the Saudi Arabian league.

Although Al Nassr started the match on a high note with a goal from CR7 in the first half, the second half told a completely different story. Under Jorge Jesus, Al Hilal was lethal, turning the game around with four goals.

A double from powerful Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, a goal from his compatriot Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and another from Malcom sealed the rout for Al Hilal, who remain one of the top teams in the Saudi Pro League.

With this crushing defeat, where Al Nassr appeared disjointed and was overwhelmed by their rivals, Cristiano Ronaldo remains unable to secure an official title in Saudi Arabian football.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring the 1st goal during the Saudi Super Cup Final match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the final against Al Hilal

Al Hilal turns the game around and thrashes Al Nassr

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

