Cristiano Ronaldo could get a historic record during the match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal: Where and how to watch live Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Matchday 32

Cristiano Ronaldo will try to get the single-season record for goals in the Saudi Pro League when Al Nassr host Al Hilal. The game will be played on Friday, May 17th at Al Awwal Stadium.

Even after losing Neymar due to injury in the first weeks of the tournament, Al Hilal have already clinched the title in Saudi Arabia. They are undefeated after 31 matches in one of the most spectacular seasons in history.

Meanwhile, Al Nassr are locked in second place, but, they want to help CR7 to reach a new milestone. The Portuguese legend has 33 goals and is just one away of the league record which belongs to Abderrazak Hamdallah. Furthermore, this is the current greatest rivalry in the country considering they’ll also fight for the King’s Cup.

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 3 PM

Australia: 4 AM (AEST) (Saturday)

Bangladesh: 12 AM (Saturday)

Canada: 2 PM (ET)

France: 8 PM

Germany: 8 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 7 PM

Italy: 8 PM

Malaysia: 2 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 12 PM

Netherlands: 8 PM

Nigeria: 7 PM

Portugal: 7 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9 PM

South Africa: 8 PM

Spain: 8 PM

UAE: 10 PM

UK: 7 PM

United States: 2 PM (ET)

Cristiano Ronaldo could get one of the greatest records in Saudi Arabia (Getty Images)

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

*Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: TNT Sports

Australia: 10 Play

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Canal+ Sports360

Germany: DAZN Germany, DF1, Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2

India: SONY TEN 2, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: Shahid

Ireland: Shahid

Italy: Shahid

Malaysia: Shahid

Mexico: Shahid

Netherlands: Shahid

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Startimes World Football

Portugal: port TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: SSC

South Africa: Startimes World Football, Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Spain: Shahid

UAE: Shahid

UK: DAZN

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, Foxsports.com