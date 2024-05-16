Cristiano Ronaldo will try to get the single-season record for goals in the Saudi Pro League when Al Nassr host Al Hilal. The game will be played on Friday, May 17th at Al Awwal Stadium.
Even after losing Neymar due to injury in the first weeks of the tournament, Al Hilal have already clinched the title in Saudi Arabia. They are undefeated after 31 matches in one of the most spectacular seasons in history.
Meanwhile, Al Nassr are locked in second place, but, they want to help CR7 to reach a new milestone. The Portuguese legend has 33 goals and is just one away of the league record which belongs to Abderrazak Hamdallah. Furthermore, this is the current greatest rivalry in the country considering they’ll also fight for the King’s Cup.
Al Nassr vs Al Hilal: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 3 PM
Australia: 4 AM (AEST) (Saturday)
Bangladesh: 12 AM (Saturday)
Canada: 2 PM (ET)
France: 8 PM
Germany: 8 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 2 AM (Saturday)
Ireland: 7 PM
Italy: 8 PM
Malaysia: 2 AM (Saturday)
Mexico: 12 PM
Netherlands: 8 PM
Nigeria: 7 PM
Portugal: 7 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9 PM
South Africa: 8 PM
Spain: 8 PM
UAE: 10 PM
UK: 7 PM
United States: 2 PM (ET)
Al Nassr vs Al Hilal: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
*Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: TNT Sports
Australia: 10 Play
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Canal+ Sports360
Germany: DAZN Germany, DF1, Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2
India: SONY TEN 2, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Indonesia: Shahid
Ireland: Shahid
Italy: Shahid
Malaysia: Shahid
Mexico: Shahid
Netherlands: Shahid
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Startimes World Football
Portugal: port TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: SSC
South Africa: Startimes World Football, Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Spain: Shahid
UAE: Shahid
UK: DAZN
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, Foxsports.com
