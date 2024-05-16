The 2023/2024 Primeira Liga season has ended. In Matchday 34, Rio Ave and Benfica meet to close the campaign, and here's all the information you need to know to watch this game in your country.

Rio Ave will host the last match of their season. The Vilacondenses arrive to this game with a very bizarre record: six wins, 18 draws, and nine defeats. The may move to the 9th place with a victory combined with Farense losing its duel.

On the other hand is Benfica, who was unable to close the gap with Sporting Lisboa. The Eagles will end the season in 2nd place and will play the qualifiers for the upcoming Champions League.

Rio Ave vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (May 18)

Canada: 3:45 PM

France: 9:45 PM

Germany: 9:45 PM

Italy: 9:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Portugal: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 9:45 PM

UK: 8:45 PM

USA: 3:45 PM (ET)

Nicolas Otamendi of SL Benfica

Rio Ave vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Australia: RTPi

Canada: RTPi

France: Free, RTPi, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 8

Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2, RTPi

International: GOLTV Play, Triller TV+, Onefootball

Italy: DAZN Italy

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP África

South Africa: RTPi

Spain: RTPi

United Kingdom: RTPi

USA: Fubo (free trial), GolTV Espanol, RTPi, GOLTV