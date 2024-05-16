The 2023/2024 season of the Primeria Liga comes to an end. Benfica and Rio Ave meet in Matchday 34, so here’s all the information you need to know to follow this match in your country.
Rio Ave will host the last match of their season. The Vilacondenses arrive to this game with a very bizarre record: six wins, 18 draws, and nine defeats. The may move to the 9th place with a victory combined with Farense losing its duel.
On the other hand is Benfica, who was unable to close the gap with Sporting Lisboa. The Eagles will end the season in 2nd place and will play the qualifiers for the upcoming Champions League.
Rio Ave vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (May 18)
Canada: 3:45 PM
France: 9:45 PM
Germany: 9:45 PM
Italy: 9:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Portugal: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 9:45 PM
UK: 8:45 PM
USA: 3:45 PM (ET)
Rio Ave vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: GolTV Latin America
Australia: RTPi
Canada: RTPi
France: Free, RTPi, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 8
Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2, RTPi
International: GOLTV Play, Triller TV+, Onefootball
Italy: DAZN Italy
Mexico: GolTV Latin America
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP África
South Africa: RTPi
Spain: RTPi
United Kingdom: RTPi
USA: Fubo (free trial), GolTV Espanol, RTPi, GOLTV
