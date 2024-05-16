Taylor Swift's inclusion in the NFL has had a huge impact on several matters, and now the league had to adapt its 2024 schedule due to the singer's tour.

The NFL is very aware of Taylor Swift’s global relevance. Now, the league has openly admitted that while creating the schedule for the 2024 season, they had to take the singer’s tour into consideration and adapt accordingly.

Last year, Travis Kelce revealed that after several months of trying, he was able to make Taylor Swift fall in love with him. The Kansas City Chiefs‘ tight end started a relationship with the Grammy-award winner, and all of her fans began following football immediately.

Now that Swift has brought a lot of attention to the NFL, the league needs to take her into consideration for several matters. Surprisingly, she influenced some dates of the 2024 schedule, as the league is aware of her relevance in the US.

NFL had to change some games of the 2024 season due to Taylor Swift

Swifties have arrived in football. With the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, many of the singer’s fans have become interested in the NFL, with the Chiefs being the most grateful for it.

Kansas City has acquired new fans, but also the rest of the NFL. For that reason, the league is very interested to walk alongside Taylor Swift and adapt to her agenda in the best way possible.

NFL vice president of broadcast planning Mike North admitted that the league had to check Taylor Swift’s tour dates in the United States to make the schedule for the 2024 season, per Fox Sports.

Swift will perform at the Hard Rock Stadium (Dolphins), the Caesars Superdome (Saints), and the Lucas Oil Stadium (Colts) for three consecutive days in each venue, and the league adapted to that calendar to avoid scheduling games during those dates.

The NFL ensured that all those teams would play away games during the dates when Swift has shows at their stadiums. However, with the Kansas City Chiefs, there’s an interesting coincidence involving Taylor’s tour.

The Chiefs will play against the Bills on November 17. Coincidentally, Taylor has that day completely free, as she ends her first set of shows in Toronto on the 16th and restarts them on the 21st. This means she will be able to support Kelce against Buffalo.

North denied that the NFL did this on purpose, calling it “pure coincidence,” per the Boston Globe. However, the league has taken advantage of Swift’s appearances during Chiefs’ games, so perhaps it was not a mere accident.

What is Taylor Swift’s net worth?

Taylor Swift is currently the most popular American singer in the entire world. She has several of her songs placed on top of numerous playlists, and her relationship with Kelce increased her popularity even more.

According to Forbes, Taylor Swift has a net worth of $1.1 billion. The outlet declared her a billionaire in October 2023, and it is expected that she increases those numbers this year.