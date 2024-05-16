Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are read to defend their title. This is their official schedule for the 2024 season.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win their third consecutive Super Bowl. It’s not going to be an easy task in a very crowded AFC and with a huge NFC contender like the San Francisco 49ers.

The Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals could be the biggest threats to dethrone the Chiefs in the conference. In the AFC West, Jim Harbaugh just arrived to the Chargers as head coach and the Raiders showed signs of improvement with Antonio Pierce.

So, to achieve a never done before three-peat in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs will have to navigate all the way through the 16th toughest schedule (.502) in the league.

What is the 2024 Kansas City Chiefs full schedule?

The Kansas City Chiefs will kickoff the 2024 regular season when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5th at Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick Mahomes will be on primetime at least five times.

In a very important stat, the Chiefs’ schedule includes nine games against opponents with winning records in 2023 and seven duels with teams which made the playoffs last year.

Week 1: Baltimore Ravens (Thursday 9/5, 8:20 p.m. on NBC)

Week 2: Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday 9/15, 4:25 p.m. on CBS)

Week 3: at Atlanta Falcons (Sunday 9/22, 8:20 p.m. on NBC)

Week 4: at Los Angeles Chargers (Thursday 9/29, 4:25 p.m. on CBS)

Week 5: New Orleans Saints (Monday 10/7, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN)

Week 6: Bye Week

Week 7: at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday 10/20, 4:25 p.m. on FOX)

Week 8: at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday 10/27, 7:20 p.m. on CBS)

Week 9: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Monday 11/4, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN)

Week 10: Denver Broncos (Sunday 11/10, 1 p.m. on CBS)

Week 11: at Buffalo Bills (Sunday 11/17, 4:25 p.m. on CBS)

Week 12: at Carolina Panthers (Sunday 11/24, 1 p.m. on CBS)

Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders (Friday 11/29, 3 p.m. on Prime Video)

Week 14: Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday 12/8, 8:20 p.m. on NBC)

Week 15: at Cleveland Browns (Sunday 12/15, 1 p.m. on CBS)

Week 16: Houston Texans (Saturday 12/21, 1 p.m. on NBC)

Week 17: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Wednesday 12/25, 1 p.m. on Netflix)

Week 18: at Denver Broncos (TBD)