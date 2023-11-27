After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo had a very disappointing first season with Al Nassr. That’s why, the Portuguese player is looking for redemption at Saudi Arabia. So far, he’s been sensational.

It was an unexpected situation for Cristiano as he couldn’t hoist any trophy at all. Al Nassr finished second in the Saudi Pro League behind Al Ittihad and had early exits in other tournaments such as the King Cup and the Saudi Super Cup.

Now, the new campaign is totally different for Cristiano Ronaldo. Al Nassr are fighting for the title in the national competition with giants such as Al Hilal and Al Ittihad. Furthermore, in the AFC Champions League, they’re really close of the Round of 16.

Today, during the first minutes of the match against Persepolis in that tournament, CR7 had an incredible gesture of fair play by telling the referee not to sanction a penalty kick as he admitted there was no foul. In a moment where everything he does is inevitably compared with Lionel Messi, the sequence is amazing.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 867 goals in his professional career. Last Friday, he did it twice facing Al Okhdood. Now, even with age as a key factor, the Portuguese star revealed there’s a new challenge for him ahead: 1000 goals.

“It’s going to be quite challenging, but it’s about assessing my mental state and motivation. If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them…we’ll see. It’s a step-by-step process. Before reaching 1 000, you have to reach 900 first. I believe I’ll achieve it.”