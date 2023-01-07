After signing a huge contract with Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has not been allowed to make his debut in Saudi Arabia. Read here to find out the very important reasons why.

Cristiano Ronaldo just made the biggest move in soccer after the Qatar 2022 World Cup by signing a massive contract with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The deal is expected to pay the Portuguese star $225 million to play for the club until 2025.

The World Cup definitely had a bitter ending for Cristiano Ronaldo. At 37-years old, the Portuguese legend knew this was his last chance to hoist the only trophy he was missing on his illustrious career. Furthermore, in one of the greatest soccer rivalries of all-time, Lionel Messi won the tournament with Argentina.

After his sudden departure from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo took a chance on Saudi Arabia and Al Nassr. However, in surprising news for his fans, he has not been able to debut. Read here to find out the very important reasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo: When is his debut with Al Nassr?

Many people and media outlets thought Cristiano Ronaldo's debut with Al Nassr might have been on January 5 against Al Ta'ee (which was played on January 6 for a rain suspension) or on January 14 when his new team will face Al-Shabab. Nevertheless, that wasn't and won't be possible.

That's because Cristiano Ronaldo has to fulfill a suspension issued by the FA when he still played in England for Manchester United. The player knocked out a phone from a fan in a worldwide scandal on April 2022 after a game against Everton. That brought a two-game punishment upon him which was announced on November 23.

So, according to FIFA, Cristiano Ronaldo cannot make his debut yet because Saudi Arabia has to enforce the suspension as the new association where the 37-year old plays. Considering this scenario, the official debut for Cristiano Ronaldo could be on January 22 facing Al-Ettifaq.

Furthermore, in a long awaited event, the first game for Cristiano Ronaldo with Al Nassr might be a friendly against Paris Saint Germain and Lionel Messi on January 19. That match will be played at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.