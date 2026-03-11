Bobby Portis offers discouraging prediction about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Bucks

While the Giannis Antetokounmpo remained with the Milwaukee Bucks past the most recent trade deadline, teammate Bobby Portis expressed significant uncertainty about whether the two-time MVP will stay with the franchise long-term. Speaking on a recent episode of FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, Portis was asked to rate his confidence level on a scale of 1 to 10 that Giannis would remain a Buck.

“I’m at a five, bro. I’m right there in the middle… for real, it’s up in the air,” Portis admitted. “It’s going to be a super lingering thing all summer long, especially leading up into the draft. So, I guess we’ll have to see, but I think it’s right there at that five”.

This lukewarm prediction comes as a blow to Bucks fans who hoped the trade deadline passing would settle the superstar’s future. Giannis has been vocal about his desire to stay in Milwaukee only if the front office builds a championship-caliber roster.

However, Milwaukee have struggled significantly this season, currently sitting 11th in the Eastern Conference with a disappointing 27–37 record. The Bucks’ front office will face immense pressure this summer, but they hold three first-round draft picks and several high-value players who could be moved to facilitate a major roster overhaul.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts during a game. (Getty Images)

Mainland rivals circle the star

The rest of the NBA remains on high alert. During the last transfer window, the New York Knicks emerged as a primary suitor, and while no deal materialized, interest has not faded. High-profile franchises like the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are also expected to monitor the situation closely.

Insiders suggest Stephen Curry and the Warriors are bracing for a major addition this summer. NBA insider Marc J. Spears noted on 95.7 The Game that the Golden State core is expecting a “massive reinforcement”.

“I think he knows, whether it’s a Giannis or a LeBron James, there’s going to be somebody next summer that’s going to join him,” Spears said, further fueling speculation that the Bucks’ era of dominance with Antetokounmpo could be reaching its end.