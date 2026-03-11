Ravens confirm original plan before failed physical was to pair Maxx Crosby and Trey Hendrickson

The Baltimore Ravens signed Trey Hendrickson to a $112 contract after Maxx Crosby failed his physical, causing the trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to fall through. Many around the NFL are suspicious about the Ravens’ actions, but general manager Eric DeCosta has now addressed the controversy, revealing Baltimore actually intended to have both Crosby and Hendrickson.

“Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said that, after losing their starting center Tyler Linderbaum to the Raiders, they were interested in pairing together Trey Hendrickson and Maxx Crosby. But Crosby’s medical exam put an end to that discussion,” as insider Adam Schefter reported.

A pass rush featuring both Crosby and Hendrickson would have certainly put the NFL on notice. While Hendrickson remains a major threat, the Ravens‘ front office is currently under intense scrutiny, with several reports suggesting they may have acted in bad faith by backing out of the blockbuster trade.

Ravens’ pass rush

With Crosby out of the picture and Hendrickson in his place, Baltimore can assemble one of the top pass rushing defenses in the NFL. The offseason has only just begun, and the Draft is still on the horizon, so the Ravens can still add the finishing touches to a defense that struggled to get to the quarterback in 2025.

Trey Hendrickson during a game with the Bengals

Baltimore’s 30 sacks in 2025 ranked 30th in the NFL. Moreover, the Ravens had trouble even making it into the opposing quarterback’s proximity. According to FOX Sports, the defense in Charm City finished 28th in QB hurries with just 39. For reference, the Dallas Cowboys ranked first with 105 hurries, and only five teams registered less than 40.

According to ourlads.com, the Ravens’ pass rush currently features: Trey Hendrickson, Mike Green, Tavius Robinson, Adisa Isaac, Nnamdi Madubuike, Aeneas Peebles, Travis Jones, John Jenkins, C.J. Okoye, Broderick Washington Jr, and David Olajiga.

Hendrickson’s stats in 2025

If his past seasons are any indicator, Baltimore may have found a key weapon to bolster its defense. Hendrickson appeared in only seven games last year, causing his numbers to be unrecognizable compared to his stats in 2023 and 2024.

Last season, Hendrickson registered 11 solo tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble. Moreover, he had 23 total pressures, 14 hurries, and five QB hits. His numbers don’t jump off the stat sheet, but his tape speaks for itself. Thus, the Ravens know if they can help Hendrickson find his footing, the league could be in a lot of trouble.

After backing out of the Crosby trade, they have their 2026 first-round pick back, and they could use it to find yet another Day 1 contributor to help first-year head coach Jesse Minter and a Baltimore squad that seeks redemption after missing the playoffs in 2025.

