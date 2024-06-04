Kylian Mbappe has officially been announced by Real Madrid, and it looks like he'll be emulating Cristiano Ronaldo with his first shirt number at La Casa Blanca.

Real Madrid ended with months of speculation by finally announcing the signing of Kylian Mbappe on Monday. The Frenchman also made it official on his social media profiles, with even Cristiano Ronaldo reacting to the news.

While the Portuguese star’s comment on Mbappe’s Instagram post — in which the 25-year-old shared a picture of him as a kid next to CR7 — proves Kylian has Cristiano’s blessing, it looks like the former PSG star is also planning to emulate the 5x Ballon d’Or winner with his first jersey number at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Le Parisien and Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe is expected to wear No. 9 in his first season with Real Madrid. Curiously, that’s the same jersey number Ronaldo donned in his first year at La Casa Blanca.

Mbappe’s Real Madrid shirt number situation echoes Ronaldo’s in 2009

Mbappe finds himself in a similar situation as Ronaldo did in 2009 when he joined Los Blancos from Manchester United for a then record-breaking €94 million fee. Back then, Cristiano couldn’t take No. 7 as it belonged to Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real celebrates his second and Real Madrid’s third goal during the Marseille and Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Group C match at the Stade Velodrome on December 8, 2009 in Marseille, France.

In the French superstar’s case, No. 10 would make sense for him as that’s the number he wears with Les Bleus, but the shirt looks off limits right now as club icon Luka Modric is expected to stay for another year.

Therefore, just like Ronaldo did when Raul was still at the club, Mbappe will reportedly settle with No. 9 with Modric on the squad. Cristiano had to wait only one season to claim No. 7, and it could be the same for Kylian.

The 25-year-old comes from donning No. 7 at Paris Saint-Germain, but that number was taken by Vinicius Junior — another Ronaldo fan — last season. Mbappe will be looking to write his own history anyway, starting the same way Ronaldo did. Only time will tell us how it goes.