Cristiano Ronaldo was sensational in 2023 for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia finishing as the top scorer in the world with 54 goals surpassing big names such as Erling Haaland or Kylian Mabppe.

It’s a season of redemption considering CR7 couldn’t win any trophy in his first semester with the team. Now, one of his biggest goals is definitely the AFC Champions League and a possible ticket to the FIFA Club World Cup.

In the first leg of the Round of 16, Cristiano Ronaldo scored an extraordinary goal against Al Fayha. It’s a huge step for his club looking toward the quarterfinals. Enjoy the first Siuuuuuu of 2024.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 875 goals in his professional career. Now, even with age as a key factor, the Portuguese star is closer to an epic record: 1000 goals.

“It’s going to be quite challenging, but it’s about assessing my mental state and motivation. If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them…we’ll see. It’s a step-by-step process. Before reaching 1 000, you have to reach 900 first. I believe I’ll achieve it.”