Ravens GM Eric DeCosta reveals why Baltimore backed out of Maxx Crosby trade with Raiders

The attempted blockbuster trade between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens involving Maxx Crosby has sparked a huge controversy in the start of the 2026 NFL free agency period. What initially appeared to be a deal that would reshape both franchises ultimately collapsed before it could be finalized.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta addressed the situation publicly, pushing back on speculation that the organization walked away from the deal for strategic or financial reasons. “I understand it. We live in that age of skepticism and people question, especially people that don’t really know me or know the Ravens culture and the Ravens organization.”

The comments came after days of intense debate across the league, particularly because the failed trade happened during the legal tampering period and involved significant draft capital. Many around the NFL had expected the Ravens to land Crosby as the final piece of a defense built to compete for a Super Bowl.

Why Maxx Crosby wasn’t traded to Ravens?

According to the Ravens’ perspective, the trade ultimately fell apart because of a failed medical exam. Crosby underwent knee surgery in January, and based on Baltimore’s evaluation, something in the defensive star’s medical situation, which hasn’t been revealed, raised concerns.

DeCosta acknowledged the frustration surrounding the situation, especially as fans and analysts questioned the team’s motives after Baltimore later signed edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, a move that cost significantly less and did not require giving up two first-round picks.

“I understand how people might maybe from afar would feel that way, but nobody’s more upset about this than me. I’m gutted by it actually. So, it’s a regret, a big regret for me, but we will move on as a football team. There were moments when, honestly, I was probably speechless. I was just sitting in my chair in my office and just thinking about what the next step would be and trying to get as much information as possible.”

Despite the Ravens’ explanation, doubts remain across the NFL. Maxx Crosby and his representatives have insisted that the defensive end was progressing normally in his recovery timeline following surgery, fueling speculation that Baltimore may have simply reconsidered the cost of the deal before ultimately backing away from the blockbuster trade.