Francisco Cervelli reveals Joe Torre, NY Yankees influence on Team Italy’s WBC tradition

Team Italy manager Francisco Cervelli says one of the biggest influences on his leadership style came from his time with the New York Yankees, particularly from Hall of Fame manager Joe Torre.

Cervelli, who played several seasons in New York, explained that Torre helped shape how he views professionalism and respect for the game. Those lessons have now become part of how he leads the Italian national team during the World Baseball Classic.

“He taught me so much: how to be elegant, respectful and be a Yankee,” Cervelli said when speaking about Torre’s impact, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Bringing a Yankees-style tradition to Team Italy

Cervelli, who recently reacted to Italy’s surprising win over Team USA in the WBC, said he has tried to apply those values with his Team Italy roster, encouraging players to approach the tournament with the same professionalism he learned in New York.

Francisco Cervelli #29 of Team Italy celebrates with team after defeating Team Mexico. Alex Slitz/Getty Images

“So that’s what I’m trying to do here in Italy. Italy, it’s culture, it’s elegance, it’s art,” Cervelli explained. “So my guys, they dress well every day. They respect this. This is the highest level in the world.”

Respecting the game on and off the field

The former Yankees catcher believes creating traditions around professionalism helps set the tone for players representing their country at the international level. “Why not create a tradition of, like, a Joe Torre tradition, that is respect this game and be a professional inside and outside the field,” Cervelli added.

For Cervelli, the influence of Joe Torre goes beyond strategy or game management. It reflects a philosophy about respecting baseball, representing your team properly, and maintaining professionalism both on and off the field during one of the sport’s biggest international stages.

