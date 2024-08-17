Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores one of strangest goals for Al Nassr in 2024 Saudi Super Cup final

Cristiano Ronaldo is trying to give Al Nassr the 2024 Saudi Super Cup against Al Hilal.

After a very disappointing UEFA Euro 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to win his first title with Al Nassr. It’s time for redemption in Saudi Arabia in a massive opportunity at the 2024 Saudi Super Cup final.

It’s important to remember that CR7 couldn’t hoist any trophy last season. Al Nassr finished second in the Saudi Pro League and had early exits in other tournaments such as the AFC Champions League and the King’s Cup.

Now, Cristiano Ronaldo was on a mission as he gave the lead to Al Nassr against Al Hilal. It was one of the weirdest goals scored by the legend in his entire career. However, they ended up losing 4-1.