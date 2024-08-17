Trending topics:
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores one of strangest goals for Al Nassr in 2024 Saudi Super Cup final

Cristiano Ronaldo is trying to give Al Nassr the 2024 Saudi Super Cup against Al Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

After a very disappointing UEFA Euro 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to win his first title with Al Nassr. It’s time for redemption in Saudi Arabia in a massive opportunity at the 2024 Saudi Super Cup final.

It’s important to remember that CR7 couldn’t hoist any trophy last season. Al Nassr finished second in the Saudi Pro League and had early exits in other tournaments such as the AFC Champions League and the King’s Cup.

Now, Cristiano Ronaldo was on a mission as he gave the lead to Al Nassr against Al Hilal. It was one of the weirdest goals scored by the legend in his entire career. However, they ended up losing 4-1.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

