Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal: Where and how to watch live 2024 Saudi Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr are set to clash with Al-Hilal in the highly anticipated 2024 Saudi Super Cup final, promising a showdown that fans won’t want to miss. To ensure you catch every moment of this thrilling matchup, we’ve got you covered with all the essential details, including TV broadcast and live streaming options in your country.

In a matchup that feels almost inevitable, Al Hilal and Al Nassr are set to battle for the championship, solidifying their status as the dominant forces in the league. Both teams commanded the spotlight last season, and early indications suggest they’ll continue to be the frontrunners in the 2024/2025 campaign.

Al Hilal faced a stern test against Al-Ahli, scraping through to the final after a dramatic equalizer in stoppage time led to a penalty shootout victory. On the other hand, Al Nassr showed their class with a convincing 2-0 win, courtesy of goals from Yahya and Cristiano Ronaldo. As these two giants prepare to clash, fans can expect nothing less than a thrilling encounter.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:15 PM

Australia: 2:15 AM (August 18)

Bangladesh: 8:15 PM

Canada: 12:15 PM

France: 6:15 PM

Germany: 6:15 PM

India: 9:45 PM

Indonesia: 12:15 AM (August 18)

Ireland: 5:15 PM

Italy: 6:15 PM

Malaysia: 12:15 AM (August 18)

Mexico: 10:15 AM

Netherlands: 6:15 PM

Nigeria: 5:15 PM

Portugal: 5:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:15 PM

South Africa: 6:15 PM

Spain: 6:15 PM

UAE: 8:15 PM

UK: 5:15 PM

USA: 12:15 PM (ET)

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Al-Hilal SFC – IMAGO / Power Sport Images

Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Australia: 10 Play

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Indonesia: Vision+, SPOTV Asia

International: Shahid

Malaysia: SPOTV Asia

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, Sporty TV

Saudi Arabia: SSC

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV

UK: DAZN UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports

