Trending topics:
Soccer

Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal: Where and how to watch live 2024 Saudi Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr take on Al-Hilal in the 2024 Saudi Super Cup final, and fans won't want to miss this highly anticipated matchup. Here's everything you need to know about how to catch the action, no matter where you are.

Cristiano Ronaldo of<br /> Al-Nassr FC
© IMAGO / Power Sport ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of<br /> Al-Nassr FC

By Leonardo Herrera

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr are set to clash with Al-Hilal in the highly anticipated 2024 Saudi Super Cup final, promising a showdown that fans won’t want to miss. To ensure you catch every moment of this thrilling matchup, we’ve got you covered with all the essential details, including TV broadcast and live streaming options in your country.

[Watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

In a matchup that feels almost inevitable, Al Hilal and Al Nassr are set to battle for the championship, solidifying their status as the dominant forces in the league. Both teams commanded the spotlight last season, and early indications suggest they’ll continue to be the frontrunners in the 2024/2025 campaign.

Al Hilal faced a stern test against Al-Ahli, scraping through to the final after a dramatic equalizer in stoppage time led to a penalty shootout victory. On the other hand, Al Nassr showed their class with a convincing 2-0 win, courtesy of goals from Yahya and Cristiano Ronaldo. As these two giants prepare to clash, fans can expect nothing less than a thrilling encounter.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:15 PM
Australia: 2:15 AM (August 18)
Bangladesh: 8:15 PM
Canada: 12:15 PM
France: 6:15 PM
Germany: 6:15 PM
India: 9:45 PM
Indonesia: 12:15 AM (August 18)
Ireland: 5:15 PM
Italy: 6:15 PM
Malaysia: 12:15 AM (August 18)
Mexico: 10:15 AM
Netherlands: 6:15 PM
Nigeria: 5:15 PM
Portugal: 5:15 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:15 PM
South Africa: 6:15 PM
Spain: 6:15 PM
UAE: 8:15 PM
UK: 5:15 PM
USA: 12:15 PM (ET)

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Al-Hilal SFC – IMAGO / Power Sport Images

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Al-Hilal SFC – IMAGO / Power Sport Images

Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Australia: 10 Play
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2
Indonesia: Vision+, SPOTV Asia
International: Shahid
Malaysia: SPOTV Asia
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, Sporty TV
Saudi Arabia: SSC
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV
UK: DAZN UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Aaron Judge powers Yankees back to a prime spot with 44th HR
MLB

MLB News: Aaron Judge powers Yankees back to a prime spot with 44th HR

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 1
Premier League

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 1

Lionel Messi sues environmental activist group after vandalizing his Ibiza mansion
Soccer

Lionel Messi sues environmental activist group after vandalizing his Ibiza mansion

NFL News: Dak Prescott reveals the reason why Dallas Cowboys won't give him contract extension
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott reveals the reason why Dallas Cowboys won't give him contract extension

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions