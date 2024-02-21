Cristiano Ronaldo delivered once again in the AFC Champions League. Today, during the second leg of the Round of 16, the legend from Portugal scored a goal in the 2-0 victory against Al Fayha.

It’s important to remember that, in 2023, CR7 couldn’t win any trophy with his new club after he decided to play in Saudi Arabia following the World Cup in Qatar.

Now, the story is different. Al Nassr are in a tremendous race in the Saudi Pro League with Al Hilal and they are still dreaming with a ticket to the FIFA Club World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores in AFC Champions League for Al Nassr

This Wednesday, Al Nassr solved comfortably the series against Al Fayha in the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 86th minute after a big mistake by goalkeeper by Vladimir Stojkovic.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 876 goals in his professional career. Now, even with age as a key factor, the Portuguese star is closer to an epic record: 1000 goals.

“It’s going to be quite challenging, but it’s about assessing my mental state and motivation. If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them…we’ll see. It’s a step-by-step process. Before reaching 1 000, you have to reach 900 first. I believe I’ll achieve it.”