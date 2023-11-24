Gianluigi Donnarumma likes to take risks, but sometimes they prove too costly. On Friday, he gifted Takumi Minamino a golden chance to score the equalizer for Monaco against Paris Saint-Germain.

Milan Skriniar decided to pass the ball to the Italian goalkeeper, who took too long to find another teammate. Folarin Balogun’s high-pressing put Donnarumma’s back against the wall, and the keeper accidentally gave the ball to Minamino, who seized the opportunity.

Goncalo Ramos had previously put PSG in front, and Kylian Mbappe eventually restored the lead for the hosts before halftime. That may save Donnarumma from receiving even more criticis, but his mistake has already gone viral.

Other mistakes by Donnarumma that went viral

When Donnarumma arrived in France in 2021, he was widely regarded as one of, if not the best goalkeeper on Earth. He had been AC Milan’s starter from a very young age, and had recently shone in Italy’s Euro 2020 success.

Karim Benzema’s equalizer in 2022

And while he did many heroic saves for PSG, the 24-year-old also left much to be desired on several occasions. His worst moment was probably in the return leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League round of 16 against Real Madrid.

His team was leading 2-0 on aggregate thanks to Kylian Mbappe goals, and they seemed to be in control of the match at the Santiago Bernabeu. But when it looked like they were heading towards the next round, Donnarumma made a terrible mistake that paved the way for the hosts’ comeback.

The Italian gave in to Karim Benzema’s pressure, with the Frenchman tying the game after a connection with Vinicius Junior. In the end, PSG lost 3-1 and were knocked out of the tournament.

A blooper in the Finalissima

Another moment that made Donnarumma steal headlines for the wrong reasons came in the 2022 Finalissima between Italy and Argentina. With the European champions trailing 2-0, Leonardo Bonucci almost scored an own goal as the keeper wasn’t expecting a backpass. He saved the ball on time, but it was still a hilarious situation.