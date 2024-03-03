Erling Haaland was the star to follow in the big match between Manchester City and Manchester United. The derby was crucial in the title race for Pep Guardiola’s team in the Premier League.

The Red Devils took the lead just in the 8th minute with an impressive goal from Marcus Rashford, who placed the ball into the bottom right corner. Goalkeeper Ederson could do nothing to prevent that gem.

From that moment, Manchester City went full attack mode and, just seconds before halftime, Erling Haaland found himself alone in the box with the goal wide open to score the equalizer. Unbelievably, the Norwegian striker missed the shot. One of the most incredible scenes in history.