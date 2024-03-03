Marcus Rashford deliver an epic goal at Etihad Stadium as Manchester United faced Manchester City in the most anticipated game of Matchday 27 of the 2023-2024 Premier League season.

In addition to the historical rivalry in the derby, the moment is crucial in the race for the title. Pep Guardiola and his players are chasing Liverpool for first place, while Erik ten Hag’s squad wants to reach a ticket to European competitions for next year.

In the 8th minute, Marcus Rashford revisited his glory days with an impressive shot that beat goalkeeper Ederson. The ball entered, brushing the post near the right angle, unleashing madness among the Red Devils’ fans.