Erling Haaland had a sensational performance for Manchester City against Wolverhampton in the Premier League.

Erling Haaland is back. The Norwegian forward scored a hat trick in Manchester City’s 5-1 victory over Wolverhampton. With this result, Pep Guardiola’s team controls their destiny to win the Premier League.

After being eliminated by Real Madrid in the Champions League, the Citizens have bounced back, securing their spot in the FA Cup final and achieving three straight victories in the league.

Now, Manchester City have 82 points and, although they are one behind Arsenal, if they win the three remaining matches on the schedule, they will be crowned champions to achieve something unprecedented: four consecutive league titles.

The remaining opponents on their schedule are Fulham, Tottenham, and West Ham. The first two matches will be away games, and the last one at the Etihad Stadium, where they’ll be seeking the championship title.

Video: Erling Haaland scores four goals in Premier League

Erling Haaland had an extraordinary match against Wolverhampton, scoring four goals (12′, 35′, 45+3′ and 54′). Two of them came through penalty kicks for the Norwegian star.

Haaland seems to have secured his place as the top scorer of the Premier League during the 2023-2024 season and the big question is whether this will be enough for him to contend for the Ballon d’Or against names like Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.

Erling Haaland has 25 goals in the Premier League, but the argument against him could be his absence in the UEFA Euro 2024 since Norway did not qualify. There, players like Bellingham, Kane, and Mbappe could surpass him among voters.

Haaland is the fifth player of Manchester City to score four goals in a Premier League match, following Edin Dzeko, Sergio Agüero, Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne.