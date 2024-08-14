Video: Kylian Mbappe scores nice goal in Real Madrid debut to win 2024 UEFA Super Cup vs Atalanta

In his very first official game with Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe found the net to extend his team's lead over Atalanta at the 2024 UEFA Super Cup. Watch the video of his goal here.

Kylian Mbappe is living up to the expectations from the very beginning. Only 68 minutes into his Real Madrid debut, the Frenchman found the net to extend his side’s lead over Atalanta at the 2024 UEFA Super Cup.

The 25-year-old, who joined Los Blancos as a free agent this summer after a months-long saga, scored Real Madrid‘s second goal in the match shortly after Federico Valverde netted the opener.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side is taking part in the UEFA Super Cup as the reigning Champions League winner, whereas Atalanta have made it to this game by lifting the Europa League last season.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates first title with Real Madrid in his debut

Mbappe got off to a dream start with Real Madrid. With his goal, the Spanish giants beat Atalanta 2-0 in Warsaw, Poland. Therefore, the French star got to celebrate a title in his very first official game at his new club.

With this success, the former Paris Saint-Germain striker got to lift a trophy with Real Madrid before Cristiano Ronaldo did. The Portuguese star went trophyless in his first season with the Merengue, ending his drought in the 2011 Copa del Rey.