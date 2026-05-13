Kylian Mbappe: From playing with Lionel Messi to becoming ‘friends’ with Cristiano Ronaldo

Kylian Mbappe opened up about his friendship with Cristiano Ronaldo after previously playing alongside Lionel Messi at Paris Saint‑Germain, as pressure continues to build around him at Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi are once again at the center of soccer conversation after the French star opened up about his relationship with the Portuguese icon while reflecting on his journey from idolizing Ronaldo to now calling him a friend during his time at Real Madrid.

Mbappe revealed that his connection with Ronaldo has evolved significantly. “He is a friend now. It’s so great when people you idolise when you’re young become your friends. We used to talk a lot, and he helped me in my first year at Madrid, because he knows it very well. We have a wonderful relationship and I’m very happy with it,” Mbappe said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Mbappe was recently at the center of an online petition targeting the Real Madrid star, a situation that has sparked debate among fans and added unexpected noise around his future.

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The French forward’s comments come amid a challenging period on the pitch for Real Madrid, where expectations remain extremely high following his arrival, and after previously sharing the pitch with Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain, but results and collective performance have sparked intense debate around the squad’s balance and long-term direction.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid in action during the LaLiga EA Sports match. Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Messi and Mbappe’s time together in the PSG locker room

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe spent two seasons together at PSG from August 2021 to June 2023. They shared the field in 67 matches and won three trophies, including two Ligue 1 titles and the 2022 French Super Cup, before each moved on to the next stage of their careers.

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Mbappe’s evolving bond with Ronaldo

Mbappe has long been open about his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, who might fall short of an individual trophy this season, even revealing in the past that he grew up with images of the Portuguese star on his walls. Ronaldo’s experience in Madrid has reportedly been valuable for Mbappe as he navigates the pressure and expectations that come with leading the attack at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Pressure grows at Real Madrid amid difficult season

While Mbappe has scored 24 goals this season, his second year at Real Madrid has still generated heavy scrutiny as the club moves toward another campaign without major trophies.

Questions surrounding the team’s chemistry and tactical balance have intensified throughout the season, particularly regarding how Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham fit together under Alvaro Arbeloa.

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The pressure around the club has also increased after Florentino Perez calling new elections and after Real Madrid imposed heavy fines on Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni following a training-ground altercation.

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Mbappe is currently sidelined with an injury that puts his availability for Real Madrid’s final La Liga fixtures in doubt, but he is still expected to play a central role for France at the 2026 World Cup, where his individual talent and leadership will again be crucial on the international stage.