Kylian Mbappe out petition: What is driving the backlash against the Real Madrid star?

Real Madrid supporters have launched an online campaign calling for the club to sell Kylian Mbappe following two consecutive seasons of disappointing results.

Kylian Mbappe arrived at Real Madrid in 2024 with the primary goal of securing his first Champions League trophy and solidifying his status as the world’s best player. However, his tenure has yielded only two minor titles—the 2024 UEFA Super Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup—leaving the club in the midst of a frustrating two-season drought regarding major trophies.

Against this backdrop, Real Madrid supporters have launched a viral campaign across social media and online platforms, gathering signatures to petition for the Frenchman’s departure. Yet, the backlash isn’t solely due to the team’s lack of hardware over the last two years.

The final straw for many fans was an off-field incident. After sustaining an injury during a 1-1 draw against Real Betis, Mbappe missed the club’s 2-0 victory over Espanyol. During this recovery period, fans were outraged to see photos of the striker on a leisure trip to Italy with his girlfriend, Ester Exposito.

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While the club authorized the time off, the optics were disastrous. Supporters have loudly questioned Mbappe’s commitment and leadership, criticizing his decision to vacation while the team faces a sensitive and defining stretch of the season.

Kylian Mbappe in action against Real Betis. (Getty Images)

The ‘Mbappe Out’ campaign

Disgruntled Real Madrid supporters have launched a massive online campaign calling for the club to move on from Mbappe. The initiative’s impact was immediate, gathering over 2 million signatures within hours.

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“Madridistas, make your voice heard. If you believe change is needed, don’t stay silent — sign this petition and stand for what you think is best for the club’s future,” the petition read.

The petition currently boasts over 37 million signatures, though it is worth noting that the campaign allows users to join the protest with a single click. This ease of access suggests that not all signatures necessarily originate from verified Real Madrid supporters.

Mbappe’s incredible campaign amidst the controversy

The most striking aspect of this situation is that Mbappe has proven to be one of the team’s most vital assets through his individual performances, even if collective success hasn’t followed.

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So far this season, the French forward has netted 41 goals in 41 matches across all competitions. These figures actually outpace his production from last season, where he scored more total goals (44) but required significantly more appearances (54) to reach that mark.