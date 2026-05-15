Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr would reportedly part ways with Jorge Jesus at the end of the season

According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo would be left without a manager at the end of the season as Jorge Jesus reportedly plans not to renew his contract with Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo could potentially become a champion of both the AFC Champions League Two and the Saudi Pro League on the same day, marking a historic milestone for Al Nassr. However, regardless of the end-of-season results, Jorge Jesus is set to step down as the team’s manager, as ESPN Brasil reports he will not renew his contract.

According to information from A Bola, the Portuguese manager believes this is the ideal moment to step aside and move away from Saudi soccer following his respective stints with Al Hilal and Al Nassr.

After closing his chapter in Saudi Arabia, Jesus has reportedly already scheduled a meeting with Fenerbahce executives in Lisbon for late May to evaluate a proposal from the Turkish club. The same report indicates that the Turkish giants are planning a massive financial package for the manager, which would represent the highest salary of his coaching career.

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The Portugal National Team on the horizon

Should the Fenerbahce move fail to materialize, managing the Portugal National Team remains a highly enticing option for Jorge Jesus. According to reports from ESPN, the tactician is well aware that he is a strong candidate to succeed Roberto Martinez, who is expected to vacate the position following the 2026 World Cup.

Jorge Jesus during an Al Nassr game. (Getty Images)

With the imminent departure of Jose Mourinho from Benfica and intense rumors linking him to a new tenure at Real Madrid, Jesus would have a clear path to becoming the new head coach of Portugal, keeping his dream alive of leading the national team at the 2030 World Cup.

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A final dance for Jesus?

If Jesus does depart Al Nassr at the end of the season, he still has two massive finals left to contest. The first comes on Saturday, May 16, when they face Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final, presenting an opportunity to become the first Saudi club to lift this trophy.

While they could also be crowned Saudi Pro League champions that very same Saturday if Al Hilal fail to defeat Neom, they may alternatively have to face a title-deciding season finale against Damac on May 21.

In that scenario, Al Nassr must win the match to secure the league title; a draw, coupled with an Al Hilal victory over Al Fayha on the final matchday, would snatch the championship right out of Ronaldo’s hands.