A few days ago, Myles Garrett requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns. Now, a top NFC contender has emerged as a potential destination, with a star player extending a three-word invitation to join their cause.

While the team could choose to retain him, a trade seems likely. Garrett is eager to move on, and Cleveland could secure at least a first-round pick in return for one of the league’s best defensive players.

Myles Garrett receives a three-word invitation to join a top NFC contender

The big question now is where Myles Garrett will play in the 2025 NFL season. The elite pass rusher has expressed his desire to leave Cleveland in pursuit of a team that can contend for a Super Bowl in the coming years.

The Browns are reportedly seeking a high first-round pick in exchange for Garrett. Not all teams will be able to meet that price, but many are expected to explore a potential trade.

As of now, no official offers have surfaced. However, some players are already lobbying for Garrett to join their teams, and Justin Jefferson is among them.

The Minnesota Vikings‘ star wide receiver has extended an open invitation to Garrett, issuing a simple yet compelling three-word message: “We need you.”

Justin Jefferson wants Myles Garrett to play for the Minnesota Vikings

“Myles, you know where to go brother,” Jefferson said for Sports Seriously. “Hey, we need one, two extra pieces, and you’ll fill in that piece. We need you.”

Could the Vikings trade for Myles Garrett?

While Justin Jefferson is eager to see Myles Garrett in purple, making it happen could be challenging. The Vikings currently hold the 24th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which may not be enough to entice the Browns.

However, Minnesota could put together a more appealing trade package by including future first-round picks. Cleveland would have to bet on the Vikings struggling in future seasons to secure higher draft selections down the line.

