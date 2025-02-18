NHL News: Brady Tkachuk sends 7-word message on Matthew Tkachuk’s possible absence in Four Nations Final

Next Thursday Team USA and Team Canada will meet again in the final of the Four Nations Face-Off. The two teams met last Saturday with the Americans winning 3-1. NHL star Matthew Tkachuk missed the last game with an injury, and Brady Tkachuk responded when asked if his brother would be on the ice.

During the 2025 Four Nations Face-Off, the Tkachuk brothers had outstanding performances for Team USA, which won two games and lost to Team Sweden on the third day of the round robin. Matthew finished with 3 points on 2 goals and an assist.

There is no doubt that the contributions of the two brothers are fundamental to Team USA, so Matthew’s potential absence due to injury has fans on edge ahead of what promises to be an intense rivalry on the ice, with several stars from both sides coming together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brady Tkachuk’s 6-word message on Matthew Tkachuk’s injury

“I don’t want to spoil it, but no,” Brady said. “He wouldn’t miss a game like that, ever,” he explained, according to Jameson Olive on his X account (formerly Twitter). Tkachuk’s information clears up doubts about the status of his brother Matthew’s injury.

Matthew Tkachuk #19 of Team USA skates against Team Canada during the second period in the 4 Nations Face-Off game at the Bell Centre on February 15, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Advertisement

What was Matthew Tkachuk’s injury?

Matthew asked to leave early in the third period of Saturday night’s game against Team Canada. His condition was initially unclear, but a few hours later it was confirmed to be a lower-body injury. Head coach Mike Sullivan indicated that the news should be treated with caution, but the Florida Panthers forward wouldn’t miss the final for anything in the world.

Advertisement

see also Matthew Tkachuck’s net worth: How much money does the Florida Panthers star have?

Matthew Tkachuk’s blunt words on the Four Nations Final

Before Saturday’s game, Tkachuk said he had waited nine years for this game. Now, on the eve of the final, he took the opportunity to send a strong message about the game against Team Canada. “Stanley Cup, Game 7 aside, this is probably the biggest game we’ve all played up until this point.

Advertisement

“We have 23 guys who will do everything they can for this game on Thursday. We are so excited about this opportunity and very thankful we have this chance at home to play our biggest rival. It doesn’t matter what happened on Saturday, it’s a fresh start on Thursday, and we can’t wait,” Tkachuk said.