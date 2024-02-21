Sometimes we may think we’ve seen it all, but that’s when Lionel Messi proves us wrong. In the very first game of the 2024 MLS season, the Inter Miami star came up with a magical moment never seen before.

Shortly before halftime, the Argentine superstar left everyone at Chase Stadium and those watching on Apple TV in awe as he dribbled over an injured Real Salt Lake player.

Leo was trying to find a way to shoot, and not even an opponent lying on the field was going to stand on his way. His shot was blocked, but Messi’s creative solution still gave a lot to talk about on social media.

* Story ongoing…