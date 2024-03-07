Lionel Messi stepped up when Inter Miami needed him the most during the Concacaf Champions Cup clash against Nashville. With the hosts leading 2-0, the Argentine star was assisted by Luis Suarez to pull one back for his side at Geodis Park. In the dying minutes of the match, the Uruguayan striker scored a last-gasp equalizer to save the series for the Herons.

The night didn’t start well for the visitors, with Jacob Shaffelburg putting Nashville in front after just four minutes. From then on, Gerardo Martino’s side tried to hit back but the home side managed to hold Messi and company.

Gary Smith’s men continued to create danger though, but couldn’t extend the difference before halftime. The break seemed to have a better effect on Nashville though, as they came back to the field with an aggressive mindset.

It took them only one minute into the second half to make things 2-0, with Shaffelburg on fire as he netted a great rocket past Drake Callender. The hosts almost built momentum but missed two great chances, paving the way for Messi to reduce the distance.

The Messi-Suarez connection saves Inter Miami in Nashville

52 minutes into the match, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner came up with a moment of magic by firing a great effort from outside the box into the back of the net.

While this was Messi’s first goal in the Concachampions, it’s his fourth of the year, as he already found the net four times in the 2024 MLS season. Needless to say, the reunion with Suarez is already paying off.

Messi’s goal was followed by an interesting series of events, from a horrible challenge on the 36-year-old to a Nashville goal that was ultimately disallowed for offside. The Herons never gave up, and with their veteran stars on the field, managed to snatch a 2-2 draw to leave things wide open for the rematch in South Florida.

Messi and company will welcome Nashville to Chase Stadium on Wednesday, March 13 in the second leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16.