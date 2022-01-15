Copa del Rey Round of 16 match between Betis and Sevilla at the Benito Villamarin was suspended after a fan hit Joan Jordan with a stick during first half. Here, check out the video and the full story.

Sevilla’s player Joan Jordan was hit by an object, it seems like a plastic stick, during the Copa del Rey Round of 16 match against Betis at the Benito Villamarin stadium. The match was suspended after the incident, and it will likely resume tomorrow without the public.

The episode occurred at the 44th minute when Betis celebrated a Fekir’s olympic goal which equalized the encounter. Sevilla scored first at the 35th minute thanks to a goal by Papu Gomez. Jordan received medical attention on the pitch.

After discussing for several minutes, referee De Burgos Bengoetxea decided to suspend the match and sent the players to the changing rooms. The police also showed up at the stands, presumably to find the guilty.

VIDEO: Sevilla’s player was hit by an object at the Benito Villamarin

According to a message displayed after the incident, Betis is at risk of facing a sanction, as the authorities have reported them in every match due to considering that the fans’ chants are offensive, according to the rules to counteract racism, sexism and bigotry.

In the video, you can see that the player is hit by a flag pole, presumably. The Sevillian derby is known as one of the most ferocious rivalries in Spain, and it’s not the first time that something like this has happened, as in 2007 Juande Ramos ended up unconscious after being hit by a bottle.