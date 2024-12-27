Real Madrid star Vinicius names the two soccer players he most admires: Messi isn't one of them

Throughout 2024, Real Madrid claimed five major titles, including La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, and the Intercontinental Cup. Vinicius Junior played a pivotal role in these successes, contributing both his skill and winning mentality to help the team achieve its goals. As a result, the Brazilian winger earned numerous accolades, including FIFA’s The Best award. Now, he has revealed the players who have inspired him most—surprisingly leaving out Lionel Messi.

At the Globe Soccer Awards on Friday, Vinicius was honored as the Best Forward and Player of the Year. Also present at the ceremony was Cristiano Ronaldo, who praised Vini and criticized the Ballon d’Or for overlooking the Brazilian, instead awarding Rodri. “He deserved to win the Ballon d’Or. It was unfair,” CR7 asserted.

When Vinicius had the opportunity to respond to Ronaldo’s praise, he did so without hesitation. “If Cristiano says I’m the best, I’ll believe it, and that’s it,” the 24-year-old star said. “Of course, I’m happy for everything I’ve achieved this season with Real Madrid.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the most surprising part of Vinicius’ speech came when he openly acknowledged his inspirations: “For me, it is a pleasure and an honor to be here alongside Cristiano and Neymar, my two greatest idols.”

Vinicius and Neymar, forwards of the Brazilian national team.

Advertisement

Vinicius’ bond with Neymar and Ronaldo

Vinicius’ choice of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo as his soccer idols makes sense both personally and professionally. Neymar has been Brazil’s standout player for years, leading the national team and playing alongside Vini in his early years with the group.

Advertisement

Ronaldo, on the other hand, is one of the most significant figures in the history of Real Madrid. He spent nearly a decade at the club, winning numerous titles and becoming its all-time top scorer. Given his monumental impact, it’s only natural that Vinicius sees CR7 as a role model, especially considering their shared history at Real Madrid. This makes him a more influential figure for Vini than Lionel Messi, who has long been a fierce rival of the club.

Advertisement

Vinicius’ unfinished business

Despite his success with Real Madrid, Vinicius‘ international career has yet to mirror his club achievements. Since his debut for Brazil in 2019, he has participated in three major tournaments: the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the 2024 Copa America. In the first one Brazil lost the final against Argentina, while in the next two they were eliminated in the quarterfinals, with Vini missing a decisive match against Uruguay in the latter tournament due to suspension.

see also Vinicius claims third club world title: How many more does he need to surpass Messi, Ronaldo?

The national team’s disappointing performances, coupled with underwhelming individual showings from key players like Vinicius, have led to criticism from both the press and fans. Many believe the winger has yet to replicate his club form for Brazil, with some holding him accountable for the team’s recent struggles. His next goal is clear: redemption with the Brazilian national team at the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement