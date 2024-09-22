Villarreal vs Barcelona: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 6

Villarreal and Barcelona will face each other in the Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, we’ve got you covered with all the essential details, including venue information and how to catch the action live in your country.
Barcelona‘s blistering start to the La Liga season has been nothing short of impressive, with five consecutive wins, 17 goals scored, and just four conceded. However, the momentum was halted by a tough defeat to Monaco in their UEFA Champions League debut, a result that could shake the team’s confidence as they return to domestic play.
With Real Madrid also picking up a crucial victory, Barcelona now find themselves under pressure to maintain their position at the top of the table. Their upcoming clash against Villarreal could be pivotal. Villarreal, sitting on 11 points, have a chance to close the gap to just one point with a win, adding even more intensity to the race for the top spot.
Villarreal vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time in Your country
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (September 23)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (September 23)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (September 23)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Kiko Femenia of Villarreal – IMAGO / NurPhoto
Villarreal vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1
Canada: TSN+
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: GXR World
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga, DAZN LaLiga 2, LaLiga TV Bar HD
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports French
UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes