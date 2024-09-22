Villarreal vs Barcelona: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 6

Villarreal will receive Barcelona for the Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming it live in your country.

[Watch Villarreal vs Barcelona live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Barcelona‘s blistering start to the La Liga season has been nothing short of impressive, with five consecutive wins, 17 goals scored, and just four conceded. However, the momentum was halted by a tough defeat to Monaco in their UEFA Champions League debut, a result that could shake the team’s confidence as they return to domestic play.

With Real Madrid also picking up a crucial victory, Barcelona now find themselves under pressure to maintain their position at the top of the table. Their upcoming clash against Villarreal could be pivotal. Villarreal, sitting on 11 points, have a chance to close the gap to just one point with a win, adding even more intensity to the race for the top spot.

Villarreal vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (September 23)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (September 23)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (September 23)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Kiko Femenia of Villarreal – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Villarreal vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1

Canada: TSN+

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: GXR World

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga, DAZN LaLiga 2, LaLiga TV Bar HD

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports French

UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes