Trending topics:
La Liga

Villarreal vs Barcelona: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 6

Villarreal will receive Barcelona for the Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming it live in your country.

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireLamine Yamal of Barcelona

By Leonardo Herrera

Villarreal and Barcelona will face each other in the Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, we’ve got you covered with all the essential details, including venue information and how to catch the action live in your country.

[Watch Villarreal vs Barcelona live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Barcelona‘s blistering start to the La Liga season has been nothing short of impressive, with five consecutive wins, 17 goals scored, and just four conceded. However, the momentum was halted by a tough defeat to Monaco in their UEFA Champions League debut, a result that could shake the team’s confidence as they return to domestic play.

With Real Madrid also picking up a crucial victory, Barcelona now find themselves under pressure to maintain their position at the top of the table. Their upcoming clash against Villarreal could be pivotal. Villarreal, sitting on 11 points, have a chance to close the gap to just one point with a win, adding even more intensity to the race for the top spot.

Advertisement

Villarreal vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (September 23)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (September 23)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (September 23)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Kiko Femenia of Villarreal – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Kiko Femenia of Villarreal – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Advertisement

Villarreal vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1
Canada: TSN+
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: GXR World
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga, DAZN LaLiga 2, LaLiga TV Bar HD
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports French
UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Manchester City vs Arsenal: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 5
Premier League

Manchester City vs Arsenal: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 5

NCAAF News: Dabo Swinney announces star WR out for Stanford and Florida State games
Sports

NCAAF News: Dabo Swinney announces star WR out for Stanford and Florida State games

NFL News: Titans QB Will Levis reveals strategy to cut down on costly mistakes
NFL

NFL News: Titans QB Will Levis reveals strategy to cut down on costly mistakes

NCAAF News: Clemson HC Dabo Swinney issues strong warning to Stanford ahead of Week 5 showdown
Sports

NCAAF News: Clemson HC Dabo Swinney issues strong warning to Stanford ahead of Week 5 showdown

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo