Virgil van Dijk is one of the best defenders in the Premier League and a main reason for Liverpool's success. In this article, you can find more details about the salary of the Dutch player including how much money he makes per hour, day, week, month and year.

During the last years, Virgil van Dijk has established himself as probably the best defender in the world. In fact, the Dutch player finished second in the voting process for the 2019 Ballon d'Or which was won by Lionel Messi. In the next FIFA World Cup in Qatar, he will be the leader for the Netherlands and one of the stars to follow.

After his arrival from Southampton in 2018, Virgil van Dijk has become a cornerstone of Jurgen Klopp's project with Liverpool. The titles speak for themselves: 2018-2019 Champions League, 2019-2020 Premier League, 2019 UEFA Super Cup, 2019 FIFA Club World Cup and 2022 FA Community Shield among many others.

Considering his extraordinary 2018-2019 season, Virgil van Dijk won the UEFA and Premier League Player of the Year Awards and three times he's been named to the Team of the Year in the Premier League: 2018-2019, 2019-2020 and 2021-2022. All these achievements were rewarded by Liverpool with a spectacular contract.

Virgil van Dijk's contract with Liverpool: How much he makes per hour, day, week, month and year?

Virgil van Dijk joined Liverpool after an almost $80 million transfer from Southampton on 2018. His first contract with the Reds was set to end on June 2023, but, on August 2021, the defender got an extension until 2025 based on his remarkable performances for the team.

That contract was very special for him, because it came after his knee injury on October 2020 which left him out for nine months. 'I am looking forward to what the future brings together with Liverpool. I'm delighted, very happy and proud', said the defender about that sign of confidence from the club.

Virgil van Dijk signed that new four-year/$53 million contract and, after that agreement, the annual salary for the Dutch player is $13.2 million. The defender makes $1.1 million per month, $276k per week, $39k per day and almost $1.6k per hour.