Lions News: Dan Campbell makes something clear regarding Za'Darius Smith's debut

Za'Darius Smith arrival has added a boost of quality to the talented Detroit Lions roster. After the DE's debut, Dan Campbell made his feelings on the matter clear.

The Detroit Lions have gone from being a promise to becoming a reality this season in the NFL. Even more so after the arrival of former Cleveland Brown Za’Darius Smith, who, prior to the trade deadline, joined to further strengthen Dan Campbell’s roster. His much-anticipated debut took place this past weekend, and his coach made his feelings on the matter clear.

The current record of nine wins and just one loss highlights the Lions’ strength, not only on the offensive side led by Jared Goff but also on defense, which has improved with Smith’s addition to the roster.

Regarding his much-anticipated debut, Dan Campbell spoke with the press and shared his thoughts on including the DE in the starting lineup: “I thought he did some good things for us. It was good to have him out there,” Campbell said Monday of Smith’s performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I thought, really like we talked about last week, just be a piece of this puzzle, and he’s a guy that’s played, he is instinctive, he doesn’t stay blocked long, he’s really good with his hands,” Lions HC also added.

Advertisement

Za’Darius Smith #99 of the Detroit Lions warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on November 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Advertisement

“Like I said, he can set an edge in the run game, and he’s really good at working gains with (Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill) ‘Mac’ and (defensive lineman DJ) Reader and those guys. He’s got a knack for those things. So, I think, first outing with him, I thought it was good. I think he fits right in with us.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Chiefs cut another player who celebrated Super Bowl wins with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes

Campbell knows that Smith will continue to improve

Za’Darius Smith’s debut exceeded expectations, and he lived up to what his coaching staff had hoped for. However, Dan Campbell knows there is still room for improvement and that Smith has the potential to fully unleash as a pass rusher.

“He’ll only get better the more he’s around our guys and gets to understand them and how to play with them, and they learn about him,” Campbell said during his weekly spot on 97.1 The Ticket’s “Costa and Jansen with Heather” morning show. “But, for his first time out to come in, I thought he did his job, and I do feel like he elevates those guys around him, just like they’ll elevate him.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Za’Darius Smith #99 of the Detroit Lions plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on November 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Jared Goff knows they can’t afford to relax

The Lions’ strong performance in the league has positioned them as a top contender in the NFC North. However, behind them are the Packers and Vikings, both with positive records, and they’re eyeing the top spot in the conference from Dan Campbell’s team. Jared Goff, a leader on the field, knows it’s not the time to relax.

Advertisement

“We’re certainly aware of it. We know what’s going on and that those teams are right there on us, and we may have to win all of them to secure that spot. Those are two good teams, and so is Chicago even though they’re in fourth. They’re a hell of a team, too,” said Goff on 97.1 The Ticket for his weekly radio interview. “We’ll have our hands full with them, we certainly did last year. Our division is no cakewalk and every game is a tough one.”