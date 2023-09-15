Vizela and Benfica will face each other this Saturday, September 16 for the Matchday 5 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Following their victory in the Matchday 5 fixture against Estrela Amadora, Porto have surged to the top of the Primeira Liga with 13 points, making them the sole leaders. Naturally, Benfica, a strong contender for this year’s title, is determined not to let them slip away. Benfica currently sit at 9 points, trailing Porto by 4 points.
However, a victory in their upcoming match would narrow the gap to just 1 point. Hence, they are eager to secure a win against Vizela, a team with 4 points, and who find themselves perilously close to the relegation zone, a position they are keen to distance themselves from.
Vizela vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:30 PM
Australia: 5:30 AM (September 17)
Brazil: 4:30 PM
Canada: 3:30 PM
Croatia: 9:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Greece: 10:30 PM
Israel: 10:30 PM
Italy: 9:30 PM
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
Philippines: 3:30 AM (September 17)
Poland: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:30 PM
Serbia: 9:30 PM
South Africa: 9:30 PM
Spain: 9:30 PM
Sweden: 9:30 PM
Switzerland: 9:30 PM
UK: 8:30 PM
United States: 3:30 PM (ET)
Vizela vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: RTPi
Brazil: RTPi
Canada: RTPi
Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia
France: RTPi
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, RTPi, Sport1 Extra
Ghana: Sports TV
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
International: GOLTV Play, Bet365, Onefootball
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: Sports TV
Nigeria: Sports TV
Philippines: RTPi
Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland, RTPi
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Africa
South Africa: Sporty TV, RTPi
Spain: RTPi
Sweden: RTPi
Switzerland: RTPi, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
United Kingdom: RTPi
USA: GOLTV, RTPi, GolTV Espanol