Vizela vs Benfica: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Primeira Liga in your country

Vizela and Benfica will face each other this Saturday, September 16 for the Matchday 5 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Following their victory in the Matchday 5 fixture against Estrela Amadora, Porto have surged to the top of the Primeira Liga with 13 points, making them the sole leaders. Naturally, Benfica, a strong contender for this year’s title, is determined not to let them slip away. Benfica currently sit at 9 points, trailing Porto by 4 points.

However, a victory in their upcoming match would narrow the gap to just 1 point. Hence, they are eager to secure a win against Vizela, a team with 4 points, and who find themselves perilously close to the relegation zone, a position they are keen to distance themselves from.

Vizela vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Australia: 5:30 AM (September 17)

Brazil: 4:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 PM

Croatia: 9:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Greece: 10:30 PM

Israel: 10:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

Philippines: 3:30 AM (September 17)

Poland: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:30 PM

Serbia: 9:30 PM

South Africa: 9:30 PM

Spain: 9:30 PM

Sweden: 9:30 PM

Switzerland: 9:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

United States: 3:30 PM (ET)

Vizela vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: RTPi

Brazil: RTPi

Canada: RTPi

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

France: RTPi

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, RTPi, Sport1 Extra

Ghana: Sports TV

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

International: GOLTV Play, Bet365, Onefootball

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: Sports TV

Nigeria: Sports TV

Philippines: RTPi

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland, RTPi

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Africa

South Africa: Sporty TV, RTPi

Spain: RTPi

Sweden: RTPi

Switzerland: RTPi, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

United Kingdom: RTPi

USA: GOLTV, RTPi, GolTV Espanol