Wales will host Poland for the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group C1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game on FuboTV (free trial).
It will be an interesting duel in this League A of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League. They are the two teams that fight from group 4 that fight not to be relegated, so the meeting will be final and of course it will determine who will continue in the highest category of the competition and who will play League B.
Poland are the ones with the advantage, as they have obtained 4 points, 3 more than their rivals this Matchday. In other words, only a tie is enough to avoid relegation. Wales are more difficult, with only 1 point out of 15 possible, but they have a small advantage: their goal difference is -4, while Poland's is -7. If he wins, they would overtake the Poles and so they must go in search of victory.
Wales vs Poland: Kick-Off Time
Wales will play against Poland for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group A4 this Sunday, September 25 at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.
Australia: 3:45 AM (September 26)
Barbados: 2:45 PM
Belize: 12:45 PM
Botswana: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Burundi: 8:45 PM
Cameroon: 9:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Eswatini: 8:45 PM
Ethiopia: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Gambia: 6:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Guyana: 2:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 26)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Lesotho: 8:45 PM
Liberia: 6:45 PM
Malawi: 8:45 PM
Malta: 8:45 PM
Mauritius: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Namibia: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Pakistan: 11:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (September 26)
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Rwanda: 8:45 PM
Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 26)
Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (September 26)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
South Sudan: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (September 26)
Sudan: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 9:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM
Uganda: 9:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Zambia: 7:45 PM
Zimbabwe: 7:45 PM
Wales vs Poland: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bahamas: csport.tv
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV
Barbados: csport.tv
Belize: ESPN 4 North
Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, SporTV, Globo Channels, Star+
Brunei: Astro Go
Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Canada: DAZN, Fubo Sports Network
Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
France: L'Equipe Web
Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1
International: Sport 24 Extra, UEFA.tv
Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Virgin Media Two, Premier Player HD, Virgin TV Go
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, TV8
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Lesotho: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Malawi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mauritius: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Netherlands: NPO 1
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now
Pakistan: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV
Poland: IPLA, Polsat Sport
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, Match Player
Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
South Sudan: DStv Now
Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV
Sudan: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Eswatini: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
United Kingdom: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2
USA: FuboTV (free trial), ViX
Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football