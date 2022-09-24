Wales will face Poland for the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group A4. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Wales will host Poland for the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group C1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be an interesting duel in this League A of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League. They are the two teams that fight from group 4 that fight not to be relegated, so the meeting will be final and of course it will determine who will continue in the highest category of the competition and who will play League B.

Poland are the ones with the advantage, as they have obtained 4 points, 3 more than their rivals this Matchday. In other words, only a tie is enough to avoid relegation. Wales are more difficult, with only 1 point out of 15 possible, but they have a small advantage: their goal difference is -4, while Poland's is -7. If he wins, they would overtake the Poles and so they must go in search of victory.

Wales vs Poland: Kick-Off Time

Wales will play against Poland for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group A4 this Sunday, September 25 at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Australia: 3:45 AM (September 26)

Barbados: 2:45 PM

Belize: 12:45 PM

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 9:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Eswatini: 8:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Guyana: 2:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 26)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Lesotho: 8:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Malta: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Pakistan: 11:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (September 26)

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 26)

Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (September 26)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Sudan: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (September 26)

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 7:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 7:45 PM

Wales vs Poland: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Barbados: csport.tv

Belize: ESPN 4 North

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, SporTV, Globo Channels, Star+

Brunei: Astro Go

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: DAZN, Fubo Sports Network

Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

France: L'Equipe Web

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1

International: Sport 24 Extra, UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Virgin Media Two, Premier Player HD, Virgin TV Go

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, TV8

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Lesotho: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Malawi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mauritius: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Netherlands: NPO 1

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Pakistan: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Poland: IPLA, Polsat Sport

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, Match Player

Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

South Sudan: DStv Now

Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Sudan: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Eswatini: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

United Kingdom: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2

USA: FuboTV (free trial), ViX

Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

