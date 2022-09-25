Netherlands will receive Belgium for the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group C1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game on FuboTV (free trial).
Without a doubt this will be the most interesting game of Matchday 6. Not only because they are two really tough teams, both qualified for the next World Cup, but also because they are the only two who have a chance to win the group. The most immediate precedent is favorable to the locals: a 4-1 victory in Matchday 1 of this 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League.
After them, the Belgians improved and it does not seem that the same result will be repeated, although of course the favorites to win are still the Dutch. To be the winners of the group, Belgium need to win by two goals difference, which would allow them to equalize on points with the Netherlands, although with a better goal difference.
Netherlands vs Belgium: Kick-Off Time
Netherlands will play against Belgium for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group A4 today, September 25 at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Australia: 3:45 AM (September 26)
Barbados: 2:45 PM
Belize: 12:45 PM
Botswana: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Burundi: 8:45 PM
Cameroon: 9:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Eswatini: 8:45 PM
Ethiopia: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Gambia: 6:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Guyana: 2:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 26)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Lesotho: 8:45 PM
Liberia: 6:45 PM
Malawi: 8:45 PM
Malta: 8:45 PM
Mauritius: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Namibia: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Pakistan: 11:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (September 26)
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Rwanda: 8:45 PM
Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 26)
Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (September 26)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
South Sudan: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (September 26)
Sudan: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 9:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM
Uganda: 9:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Zambia: 7:45 PM
Zimbabwe: 7:45 PM
Netherlands vs Belgium: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bahamas: csport.tv
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV
Barbados: csport.tv
Belgium: RTL Play, RTL TVI, VTM
Belize: ESPN 4 North
Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, SporTV, Globo Channels, Star+
Brunei: Astro Go
Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Canada: DAZN, Fubo Sports Network
Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
France: L'Equipe Web
Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1
International: Sport 24 Extra, UEFA.tv
Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Virgin Media Two, Premier Player HD, Virgin TV Go
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, TV8
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Lesotho: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Malawi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mauritius: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Netherlands: NPO 1
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now
Pakistan: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, Match Player
Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
South Sudan: DStv Now
Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV
Sudan: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Eswatini: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
United Kingdom: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2
USA: FuboTV (free trial), ViX
Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football