Belgium will visit Netherlands today for the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group A4. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

In the United States, you can enjoy this game on FuboTV (free trial).

Without a doubt this will be the most interesting game of Matchday 6. Not only because they are two really tough teams, both qualified for the next World Cup, but also because they are the only two who have a chance to win the group. The most immediate precedent is favorable to the locals: a 4-1 victory in Matchday 1 of this 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League.

After them, the Belgians improved and it does not seem that the same result will be repeated, although of course the favorites to win are still the Dutch. To be the winners of the group, Belgium need to win by two goals difference, which would allow them to equalize on points with the Netherlands, although with a better goal difference.

Netherlands vs Belgium: Kick-Off Time

Netherlands will play against Belgium for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group A4 today, September 25 at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Australia: 3:45 AM (September 26)

Barbados: 2:45 PM

Belize: 12:45 PM

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 9:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Eswatini: 8:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Guyana: 2:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 26)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Lesotho: 8:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Malta: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Pakistan: 11:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (September 26)

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 26)

Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (September 26)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Sudan: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (September 26)

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 7:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 7:45 PM

Netherlands vs Belgium: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Barbados: csport.tv

Belgium: RTL Play, RTL TVI, VTM

Belize: ESPN 4 North

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, SporTV, Globo Channels, Star+

Brunei: Astro Go

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: DAZN, Fubo Sports Network

Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

France: L'Equipe Web

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1

International: Sport 24 Extra, UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Virgin Media Two, Premier Player HD, Virgin TV Go

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, TV8

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Lesotho: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Malawi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mauritius: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Netherlands: NPO 1

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Pakistan: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, Match Player

Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

South Sudan: DStv Now

Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Sudan: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Eswatini: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

United Kingdom: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2

USA: FuboTV (free trial), ViX

Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

