The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League is back for the final rounds of the group stage before the Qatar 2022 World Cup gets underway. Spain will have a notable absence as Ansu Fati wasn't called up by Luis Enrique.

Spain head into the final months of the year with only one goal in mind: Qatar 2022. However, Luis Enrique's men have two UEFA Nations League fixtures to take care of before the FIFA World Cup gets underway.

The September international window brings the final two rounds of the Nations League group stage, in which Spain are in a good spot. After four games, La Roja are atop Group 2 of League A with 8 points.

Still, they cannot underestimate their next matches, as Portugal are just one point behind. Before they take on Cristiano Ronaldo and company, Spain will face Switzerland. Here, find out why Ansu Fati will not take part in these games.

Why is Ansu Fati not playing for Spain?

Spain coach Luis Enrique submitted a 25-man roster in which he snubbed the Barcelona young star. Enrique later explained that he didn’t feel Ansu Fati was ready to return to the national team yet.

”We called him in June simply to get into group dynamics and to listen to what we want in the national team, have contact and really see how he was on the field,” Enrique said, via Gill Clark of SB Nation's Barca Blaugranes. "The truth is he was much better, now he has been participating but at his club he has only started one game and that tells me something.

“He continues to have a wonderful relationship with the goal, I hope he recovers his level and we see the best Ansu, but today I do not see him ready for the squad and that is why I have not brought him. Hopefully he improves for the World Cup roster. He’s very young and we still have high expectations for him.”

Fati is undoubtedly one of the most promising prospects in Spain, but injuries have caught up with him early in his career. His World Cup chances are not over yet, but it looks like he’ll have to convince Enrique that he’s fit.