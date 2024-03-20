Was Cristiano Ronaldo called up by Portugal for the friendlies against Sweden and Slovenia?

Cristiano Ronaldo is having another great individual season with Al Nassr. Right now, the Portuguese legend is the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League with 23 goals.

However, at 39-years old, age is a key factor which must not be overlooked and that’s why no one knows for sure if retirement is an option for CR7 in the near future.

Of course, the competitive mindset of Cristiano Ronaldo is still on historic race with Lionel Messi to determine who is the best player of this generation. The big problem is that Leo already won the World Cup.

In this scenario, the UEFA Euro 2024 become a must win tournament for Ronaldo if he wants to spark any type of debate in prestigious awards such as the Ballon d’Or or The Best.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Portugal against Sweden and Slovenia?

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t play against Sweden on Thursday, March 21st at Afonso Henriques Stadium in Guimaraes. It’s a decision by the coaching staff to give him some rest. However, CR7 will be available to face Slovenia on Tuesday, March 26th at Ljubljana.

After a terrible ending to his relationship with Fernando Santos in Qatar 2022, the story has been totally different with new Portugal’s coach, Roberto Martinez. As a consequence, Cristiano Ronaldo is the leader of this squad.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany?

Yes. Unless an injury in the coming months prevents it, Cristiano Ronaldo will be the main star of Portugal in the UEFA Euro 2024. His country will play in Group F alongside Turkey and the Czech Republic. Their last opponent will emerge from the playoff between Georgia, Luxembourg, Greece and Kazakhstan.