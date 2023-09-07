Watch Argentina vs Ecuador for FREE in the US: TV channel and live streaming

Only a few months after tasting the ultimate glory in Qatar, Lionel Messi and Argentina begin the road to another World Cup when they host Ecuador tonight on Matchday 1 of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers.

[Watch Argentina vs Ecuador online free on Fubo]

The reigning world champions will play their first official game since the memorable final against France in December. Lionel Scaloni has made a few changes to the World Cup-winning squad, as he starts to rebuild the roster for 2026.

La Tri, meanwhile, want to continue building on the process that led them to Qatar 2022 despite Gustavo Alfaro’s departure. Will Felix Sanchez Bas get off to a strong start by pulling off a shock in Buenos Aires?

When will Argentina vs Ecuador be played?

Argentina and Ecuador will face each other today, September 7 at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Argentina vs Ecuador: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch Argentina vs Ecuador in the US

The game between Argentina and Ecuador in the first matchday of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other option: Telemundo.