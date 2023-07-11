Barcelona SC and Estudiantes meet today in the 2023 Copa Sudamericana. This game will take place at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil. The home team is another of the teams that was left out of a big tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Sudamericana game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Barcelona SC now have to settle for the Copa Sudamericana after they couldn’t dominate Group C and the worst thing is that an underdog stole the second spot of that group in the Copa Libertadores.

Estudiantes won four games during the group stage, but Red Bull Bragantino won the Group C standings with +18 goal difference, the two of them were the biggest favorites within the group.

When will Barcelona SC vs Estudiantes be played?

Barcelona SC and Estudiantes play for the 2023 Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday, July 11 at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil. The visitors were more lethal within the tournament.

Barcelona SC vs Estudiantes: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Barcelona SC vs Estudiantes in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Sudamericana, Barcelona SC and Estudiantes at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil on Tuesday, July 11, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.