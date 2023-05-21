Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will face each other in what will be the Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Conference finals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Game 2 could be a turning point in this series of conference finals, and everything seems to indicate that it was. After losing Game 1, the Boston Celtics needed to win because, although 2-0 would not be a definitive result, it would be difficult to reverse, especially considering that there were two home losses.

Finally, in a very even game, the Miami Heat took the victory and, with it, 2-0. Now they also have the chance to play two games in a row at home, which can give them a great advantage, since winning only 1 of the two would be very close to the NBA finals. The Celtics no longer have a margin for error: they need to win.

When will Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida will take place today, May 21 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat can be watched in the United States on DirecTV Stream. Other options: TNT.