Bournemouth and Arsenal will face each other on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium for the third round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season. Find here the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream the game in Canada.

Arsenal will try to extend their perfect run in the 2022-2023 Premier League season on Saturday when they visit Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium for the third round of the tournament. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream it online. Remember that you can enjoy this game in Canada through FuboTV.

The Gunners coached by Mikel Arteta began their 2022-2023 Premier League campaign with a 2-0 away win over Crystal Palace and a 4-2 home victory to Leicester City. Arsenal and defending champions Manchester City are the only two teams that won their first two games in the tournament.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, started the season with a 2-0 home victory over Aston Villa, but then suffered a 4-0 defeat in their visit to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the second round.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Date

The match between Bournemouth and Arsenal for the third round of the 2022-2023 Premier League will be played on Saturday, August 20, at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Kick-off time in Canada

PDT: 9:30 AM

MDT: 10:30 AM

CDT: 11:30 AM

EDT: 12:30 PM

ADT: 1:30 PM

NDT: 2:00 PM

Bournemouth vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Canada

The Bournemouth vs Arsenal game to be played on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium for Matchday 3 of the 2022-2023 Premier League season will be broadcast in Canada exclusively by FuboTV.