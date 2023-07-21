Watch CF Montreal vs Pumas UNAM online in the US and Canada: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 Leagues Cup

CF Montreal will receive Pumas UNAM in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023 League Cup group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States and Canada.

[Watch CF Montreal vs Pumas UNAM in the US on Apple TV]

It is the first game in the group stage of this League Cup, and the teams are eager to showcase their potential and advance as far as possible. They understand the significance of each match as there will be only 3 Matchdays, with 2 matches for each team in the group.

Hence, a loss could prove fatal, and both teams will be determined to emerge victorious. Pumas UNAM, currently in 4th place, are the favorites, having had an acceptable start in Liga MX. Montreal, on the other hand, are in contention for MLS postseason spots.

When will CF Montreal vs Pumas UNAM be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage CF Montreal and Pumas UNAM will be played this Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 PM (ET).

CF Montreal vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch CF Montreal vs Pumas UNAM in the US

This Matchday 1 game of the 2023 League Cup group stage between CF Montreal and Pumas UNAM will be broadcast in the United States and Canada on Apple TV. Other options for Canada: RDS, TSN5, RDS App.