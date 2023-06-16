The current window for international games has these two teams playing without any competition in the near future. This friendly matchup features Chile receiving the Dominican Republic at Estadio Sausalito. Read more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match.

[Watch Chile vs Dominican Republic online in the US on Fanatiz PPV]

Chile are using this month to try new things in the team with friendly games. Considering the South American qualifiers aren’t starting yet, they continue playing these types of matchups. Last Monday they defeated Cuba 3-0.

The Dominican Republic aren’t getting ready for any specific tournament either. Their last game was in March, so this is a good opportunity to stay in shape as a team. They won’t be playing the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup later this month, and they are also out of the preliminary round.

When will Chile vs Dominican Republic be played?

Chile will encounter with Dominican Republic in a 2023 friendly game this Friday, June 16. The game will be played at Estadio Sausalito, in Viña del Mar, Chile.

Chile vs Dominican Republic: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Chile vs Dominican Republic in the US

The 2023 friendly game between Chile and the Dominican Republic will be available to watch or live stream on Fanatiz PPV in the US.