Sweden vs New Zealand: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 International Friendly in your country

Sweden host New Zealand at Friends Arena in Stockholm for an International Friendly. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Sweden missed the Qatar 2022 World Cup after losing in the final game of the UEFA play-offs with Poland. Now, in the qualifiers for the 2024 Euro, they are in trouble currently behind Austria and Belgium in Group F.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have started, once again, their adventure toward the 2026 World Cup as the most important team in Oceania after Australia left. For the first time ever, that confederation will have a direct spot to the tournament. It’s a massive chance they cannot miss.

Sweden vs New Zealand: Kick-Off time

Argentina: 2 PM

Australia: 3 AM (AEST) (Saturday)

Bangladesh: 11 PM

Belgium: 7 PM

Brazil: 2 PM

Canada: 1 PM (ET)

Croatia: 7 PM

Denmark: 7 PM

Egypt: 8 PM

France: 7 PM

Germany: 7 PM

Ghana: 5 PM

Greece: 8 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1: AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 6 PM

Israel: 8 PM

Italy: 7 PM

Jamaica: 12 PM

Kenya: 8 PM

Malaysia: 1 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 11 AM

Morocco: 6PM

Netherlands: 7 PM

New Zealand: 5 AM (Saturday)

Nigeria: 6 PM

Norway: 7 PM

Philippines: 1 (Friday)

Poland: 7 PM

Portugal: 6 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8 PM

Serbia: 7 PM

Singapore: 1 AM (Saturday)

South Africa: 7 PM

Spain: 7 PM

Sweden: 7 PM

Switzerland: 7 PM

UAE: 9 PM

UK: 6 PM

United States: 1 PM (ET)

How to Watch Sweden vs New Zealand in your Country

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Germany: DAZN

Mexico: Star+

New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZ, SKY Go NZ

Norway: TV6 Sweden, TV 2 Play

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Sweden: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

UK: Viaplay UK

United States: VIX+